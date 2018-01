BRIEF-Geberit Mid Term Sales Growth Target Of 4 To 6 Percent Is Still Valid, No Guidance Yet For 2018

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag:

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES FAVOURABLE CONSTRUCTION MARKET EUROPE IN 2018

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS EXPECTS DECLINING CONSTRUCTION MARKET IN BRITAIN IN 2018

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS RAW MATERIAL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE Q4 2017 DUE TO HIGHER PLASTIC AND METAL PRICES

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS WILL HAVE HIGHER THAN NORMAL ANNUAL PRICE INCREASE IN SWITZERLAND DUE TO WEAKER SWISS FRANC

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECTS ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CARILLION COLLAPSE IN BRITAIN

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS MID TERM SALES GROWTH TARGET OF 4 TO 6 PERCENT IS STILL VALID, NO GUIDANCE YET FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)