BRIEF-Geberit sees building industry uncertainty driven by global trade war fears

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Geberit AG:

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES NO SIGNS OF BROAD DOWNTURN IN BUILDING INDUSTRY

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES OVERALL SLIGHTLY LOWER GROWTH RATE FOR BUILDING INDUSTRY IN NEXT QUARTERS

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH DUE TO EXPOSURE TO RESILIENT SECTORS LIKE RENOVATION

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS HIGHER RAW MATERIALS PRICES HAVE BEEN COMPENSATED BY PRICE INCREASES

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS EXPECTS RAW MATERIALS PRICES TO STABILISE IN Q4

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS DON’T EXPECT BUILDING INDUSTRY TO TURN NEGATIVE BUT SEES MORE VOLATILITY AND SLOWING IN SOME COUNTRIES

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS BUILDING INDUSTRY UNCERTAINTY DRIVEN BY GLOBAL TRADE WAR FEARS, POSSIBLE TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)