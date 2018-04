BRIEF-Gebr. Knauf KG Says Delivered Letter To Board Of USG Corp

April 16 (Reuters) - USG Corp:

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP - SEC FILING

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS, IN LETTER, “BELIEVE USG’S ACTIONS CLEARLY VIOLATE OUR RIGHTS AS A STOCKHOLDER UNDER DELAWARE LAW”

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS, IN LETTER, “WOULD HAVE HOPED TO HAVE A CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSION DIRECTLY WITH USG, AND WE STILL DO”

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS