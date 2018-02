Feb 21 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* FY GROSS RENTALS EUR 558.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 540.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​ 363.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 347.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 WILL BE MARKED BY ACCELERATION OF VOLUME OF DELIVERIES, SPECIFICALLY IN H2‍​

* PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND OF EUR 5.30 ‍​

* NET RECURRENT INCOME GROUP SHARE PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 3 PERCENT AND 6 PERCENT IN 2018