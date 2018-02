Feb 27 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* HAS BEEN NOTIFIED IVANHOÉ CAMBRIDGE‘S SALE OF PART OF ITS INTEREST IN GROUP‘S EQUITY THROUGH A PLACEMENT

* PLACEMENT CONCERNED 3.2 MILLION GECINA SHARES, REPRESENTING 4.28% OF ITS EQUITY

* IVANHOÉ CAMBRIDGE‘S REMAINING INTEREST THEREFORE REPRESENTS 15.4% OF CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)