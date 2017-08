BRIEF-Gecina launches c. 1 bln euro rights issue

July 18 (Reuters) - GECINA SA

* GECINA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 1 BILLION EUROS

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF THIS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE A PORTION OF EUROSIC ACQUISITION​

* ‍THIS WILL ENABLE GECINA TO CANCEL REMAINING BALANCE (I.E., 1.0 BILLION EUROS) OF 2.5 BILLION EUROS BRIDGE FACILITY SET UP ON JUNE 20, 2017​

* ‍RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH ALLOCATION OF PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS​

* INCREASE THROUGH ‍ISSUANCE OF 9,062,091 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 110.50 EUROS PER SHARE​

* ‍EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING ON JULY 18, 2017 WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS​

* ‍EACH EXISTING SHARE WILL ENTITLE ITS HOLDER TO RECEIVE 1 PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT AND 7 RIGHTS ENTITLES HOLDERS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1 NEW SHARE (EUR 110.50)​

* ‍THEORETICAL VALUE OF 1 RIGHT IS 3.64 EUROS​

* ‍THEORETICAL VALUE OF EX-RIGHT SHARE IS 136.01 EUROS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES OF 110.50 EUROS PER SHARE (REPRESENTING A NOMINAL VALUE OF 7.50 EUROS AND ISSUE PREMIUM OF 103.00 EUROS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES OF 110.50 EUROS PER SHARE (REPRESENTING A NOMINAL VALUE OF 7.50 EUROS AND ISSUE PREMIUM OF 103.00 EUROS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE REFLECTS A DISCOUNT OF 18.75% TO THEORETICAL VALUE OF EX-RIGHT SHARE PRICE AND 20.87% TO CLOSING PRICE ON JULY 14, 2017​