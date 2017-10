Oct 19 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* TOTAL GROSS RENTALS AT END-SEPT EUR ‍​379.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS TOTAL REVENUE AT END-SEPT EUR 383.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORESEES AT LEAST 6 PERCENT RECURRENT NET INCOME GROWTH FOR 2017‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2gnhipq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)