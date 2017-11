Nov 27 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:​

* GECINA SIGNS A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH ICADE TO SELL THE PONANT D BUILDING ​

* TRANSACTION WORTH EUR 55.5 MLN‍​

* SALE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF YEAR ​ Source text: bit.ly/2A9da7q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)