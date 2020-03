March 31 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL MEETING TO LIMIT ITS DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FROM 5.60 € TO 5.30 € PER SHARE

* SUSPENDS ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR Source text: bit.ly/3ays6LY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)