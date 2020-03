March 23 (Reuters) - Gecina SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS TAKEN MEASURES, RAMPED UP SINCE MARCH 13, TO HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS FROM SPREADING, WHILE SECURING ITS OPERATIONS, ENSURING THE CONTINUITY OF ITS DUTIES FOR ALL ITS CLIENTS AND PROTECTING ITS EMPLOYEES AND SUPPLIERS Source text : bit.ly/2UcEgEq Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)