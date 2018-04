April 26 (Reuters) - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA:

* CHAIRMAN MARCO DE BENEDETTI TO PROPOSE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER LAURA CIOLI TO BOARD

* MONICA MONDARDINI SAID THAT SHE HAS DECIDED NOT TO ACCEPT ANOTHER MANDATE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CHAIRMAN MARCO DE BENEDETTI TO PROPOSE MONICA MONDARDINI AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN TOGETHER WITH JOHN ELKANN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)