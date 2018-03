March 5 (Reuters) - Gedi Gruppo Editoriale Spa:

* FY TURNOVER EUR 633.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 585.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 53.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 123.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE A AN EXTRAORDINARY TAX CHARGE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)