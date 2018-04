April 26 (Reuters) - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA:

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 155.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 129.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS SIGNED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR EUR 100 MILLION IN VIEW OF REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BOND IN APRIL 2019

* SEES SOME MORE POSITIVE SIGNS FROM ADVERTISING IN THE SECOND QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)