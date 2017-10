Sept 29 (Reuters) - GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA:

* ‍BOARD RESOLVES TO SETTLE TAX DISPUTE CONCERNING 1991 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍SETTLEMENT WILL ENTAIL FOR A PAYMENT OF EUR 175.3 MILLION​

* ‍SETTLEMENT PROFIT AND LOSS IMPACT WILL BE ABSORBED BY CURRENT AMOUNT OF COMPANY NET EQUITY RESERVES​