BRIEF-Geely Automobile announces disposal agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
* Zhejiang Jirun entered into joint venture agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing and VCI
* Fulin Guorun And Centurion, both being subsidiaries of company, entered into disposal agreement with Zhejiang Haoqing
* JV company will be owned as to 50% by Zhejiang Jirun, as to 20% by Zhejiang Haoqing and as to 30% by VCI
* Registered capital of JV company will be rmb7.50 billion
* Zhejiang Jirun, Zhejiang Haoqing and VCI have to form JV co to engage in manufacturing and sale of vehicles under Lynk & Co Brand
* Disposal at an aggregate consideration of rmb1.24 billion
* Expected that group will realize a gain on disposal of approximately rmb541.3 million
* Pursuant to disposal agreement Fulin Guorun and Centurion to dispose of their respective 8% and 91% stake in disposal co to Zhejiang Haoqing
* Disposal company is Zhejiang Kingkong Automobile Company Ltd