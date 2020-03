March 9 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* TOTAL SALES VOLUME IN FEB 21,168 UNITS, DOWN ABOUT 75%

* LOWER FEB SALES VOLUME LARGELY DUE TO DISRUPTION CAUSED BY RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* JAN, FEB TOTAL SALES VOLUME 133,006 UNITS, DOWN ABOUT 45% FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR