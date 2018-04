April 25 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :

* GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS-UNIT TO ESTABLISH JV WITH AISIN AW TO MANUFACTURE & SELL FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONS & RELATED PARTS

* UNIT WILL OWN 40 PERCENT OF JV & AISIN AW WILL OWN 60 PERCENT; REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV COMPANY WILL BE US$117 MILLION