BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings Syas FY Revenue RMB 97.40 Bln

March 30 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB 97.40 BILLION VERSUS RMB106.60 BILLION

* BUDGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF GROUP AMOUNT TO ABOUT RMB6.8 BILLION IN 2020

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB8.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB12.55 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.25 PER SHARE

* “CURRENT HEADWIND IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST IN NEAR FUTURE, MAKING 2020 PROBABLY AMONGST MOST DIFFICULT YEAR IN GROUP’S HISTORY”

* IN 2020, GROUP WILL GO AHEAD TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS EXPORT SALES TO NEW MARKET IN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND WESTERN EUROPE

* PRELIMINARILY SET SALES VOLUME TARGET FOR 2020 AT 1.4 MILLION UNITS

* CORONAVIRUS CAUSED SERIOUS DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN & THUS PRODUCTION LEVELS

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SEEN CAUSING ADDITIONAL PRESSURE ON BUSINESS VOLUME AND PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* TO INCREASE PROPORTION OF NEW ENERGY AND ELECTRIFIED VEHICLES IN SALES VOLUME BY INTRODUCING MORE COMPETITIVE NEEV PRODUCTS