FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings' unit Geely Luoyou enters acquisition agreements
Sections
Featured
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
Saudi reopens Lebanon front in struggle with Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 7, 2017 / 3:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings' unit Geely Luoyou enters acquisition agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* Geely Luoyou entered into Yili acquisition agreement with Zhejiang Geely and Shanghai Maple​

* ‍Geely Luoyou to acquire entire registered capital of Yili Target, for a consideration of RMB495 million​

* Unit Geely Luoyou entered agreement with Zhejiang Geely to buy entire registered capital of Baoji Geely Engine for RMB345.1 million

* Geely Luoyou to buy, & Geely Holding to sell registered capital of Ningbo Shangzhongxia Automatic Transmission Co​ for RMB993.1 million

* Co enters powertrain sales agreement with Lynk & Co and Geely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.