BRIEF-Geely Automobile Holdings' unit Geely Luoyou enters acquisition agreements

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* Geely Luoyou entered into Yili acquisition agreement with Zhejiang Geely and Shanghai Maple​

* ‍Geely Luoyou to acquire entire registered capital of Yili Target, for a consideration of RMB495 million​

* Unit Geely Luoyou entered agreement with Zhejiang Geely to buy entire registered capital of Baoji Geely Engine for RMB345.1 million

* Geely Luoyou to buy, & Geely Holding to sell registered capital of Ningbo Shangzhongxia Automatic Transmission Co​ for RMB993.1 million

* Co enters powertrain sales agreement with Lynk & Co and Geely Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: