March 21 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB ‍92.76​ BILLION VERSUS RMB 53.72 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.63‍​ BILLION VERSUS RMB5.11 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK$‍0.29​ PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍BOARD SET ITS SALES VOLUME TARGET FOR 2018 AT 1.6 MILLION UNITS​

* ‍PLANS TO INCREASE PROPORTION OF NEW ENERGY VEHICLES IN SALES VOLUME BY ADDING NEW ENERGY VERSIONS FOR MOST OF ITS MAJOR MODELS​