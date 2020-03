March 30 (Reuters) - GEELY SENIOR EXECUTIVES:

* PLANS TO ROLL OUT 6 ALL NEW MODELS THIS YEAR

* PLANS TO START SELLING LYNK&CO CARS IN EUROPE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR

* WILL NOT CUT SALES TARGET OF 1.4 MILLION UNITS FOR 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)