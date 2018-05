May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filing shows

* GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD’S CHAIRMAN LI SHU FU HAS ADDED 20.15 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY AT AN AVERAGE HK$21.479 ($2.74) PER SHARE ON MAY 2

* LI SHU FU'S LONG POSITION IN THE COMPANY HAS INCREASED TO 8.88 PERCENT FROM 8.65 PERCENT AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FGSHWX Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)