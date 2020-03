BRIEF-Gefran FY Net Profit Down At EUR 7.0 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Gefran SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 140.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 135.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, OUR PRODUCTION PLANTS ARE FULLY OPERATIVE, AS ARE OUR OFFICES, THROUGH SMART WORKING - CHAIRMAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS, WE'RE WORKING IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH ORDERS ISSUED BY MEDICAL AND GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO PROTECT OUR EMPLOYEES' HEALTH AND GUARANTEE CONTINUITY OF SUPPLIES AND SERVICES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS - CHAIRMAN