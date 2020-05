May 14 (Reuters) - Gefran SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 31.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS NOW RESUMED PRODUCTION IN ITS PRINCIPAL SECTORS

* ACTIONS ARE UNDER WAY AIMED AT CUTTING COSTS AND REDEFINING ACTIONS AND PRIORITIES

* GEFRAN MAY EXPECT TO CLOSE 2020 WITH LOWER REVENUES AND PROFIT MARGINS THAN 2019 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)