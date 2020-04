April 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* GEICO PROVIDING $2.5 BILLION TO CUSTOMERS THROUGH POLICY CREDITS

* GEICO - PROVIDING A 15 PERCENT CREDIT TO ITS AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE CUSTOMERS AS THEIR POLICY COMES UP FOR RENEWAL BETWEEN APRIL 8 AND OCT 7