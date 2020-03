March 20 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* GEICO TEMPORARILY PAUSING POLICY CANCELLATIONS

* GEICO - PAUSE WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH APRIL 30

* GEICO - PAUSING CANCELLATION OF COVERAGE DUE TO NON-PAYMENT AND POLICY EXPIRATION, EFFECTIVELY IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: