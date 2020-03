March 25 (Reuters) - Gel SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT STABLE AT EUR 0.3 MILLION

* ON COVID-19, COMPANY, BEING ONE OF PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES THAT CAN OPERATE FREELY, BELIEVES IT CAN GUARANTEE ITS OWN PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES - CEO

* FY REVENUE EUR 16.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.7 MILLION YEAR AGO