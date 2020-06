June 18 (Reuters) - China Medical System Holdings Ltd :

* GELESIS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PLENITY IN CHINA

* GELESIS - CMS TO PROVIDE $35 MILLION UPFRONT IN LICENSING FEES AND EQUITY INVESTMENT WITH POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL $388 MILLION IN FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS