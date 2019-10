Oct 7 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* GEM CO LTD AND GLENCORE ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF COBALT HYDROXIDE (COBALT)

* WILL PROVIDE A MINIMUM OF 61,200 TONNES OF COBALT FOR GEM BETWEEN 2020 AND 2024