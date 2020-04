April 24 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd:

* GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED - RE-COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS AT LETŠENG

* GEM DIAMONDS LTD - COMPANY’S LETŠENG MINE WILL RE-OPEN ON MONDAY, 27 APRIL 2020

* GEM DIAMONDS LTD - COMPANY HAS NOW CONCLUDED TWO SUCCESSFUL FLEXIBLE TENDER SALE PROCESSES FOR LETŠENG DIAMONDS