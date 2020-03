March 19 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd:

* RESULT OF THE LETSENG SMALL DIAMOND TENDER

* TENDER REALISED US$ 7.8 MILLION WHICH IS 18% BELOW LIKE FOR LIKE PRICES REACHED AT LAST SMALL DIAMOND TENDER HELD IN NOV

* LETSENG LARGE DIAMOND TENDER, COMMENCED ON 16 MARCH AND WAS DUE CLOSE ON 25 MARCH, HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ON COVID19

* LETSENG MINE REMAINS IN FULL PRODUCTION

* IN PLACE OF LETSENG LARGE DIAMOND TENDER A FLEXIBLE DIRECT SALE PROCESS PUT IN PLACE FOR THESE LARGE AND HIGH QUALITY DIAMONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: