BRIEF-Gem Diamonds Says Prices For Letšeng's Diamonds Negatively Impacted In March Due To Covid-19

April 21 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE 47.3 MILLION USD

* GEM DIAMONDS - Q1 AVERAGE PRICE ACHIEVED FOR PERIOD WAS US$1 615 PER CARAT (Q4 2019: US$1 713 PER CARAT).

* 11 DIAMONDS SOLD FOR MORE THAN US$1.0 MILLION EACH, GENERATING REVENUE OF US$20.7 MILLION IN Q1

* LETŠENG HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AND PLACED MINE ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE.

* SIGNIFICANT OPERATING AND CAPITAL COST REDUCTION MEASURES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED DURING LOCKDOWN

* COMPANY IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING FULL EXTENT OF OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACTS DUE TO COVID19

* GROUP ENDED PERIOD WITH US$21.7 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND OF WHICH US$16.7 MILLION IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GEM DIAMONDS

* GEM DIAMONDS - IN Q1, CARATS SOLD DURING PERIOD WERE 29 298 (Q4 2019: 29 945).

* SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR MANAGEMENT LEVELS HAVE BEEN INTRODUCED ACROSS GROUP RANGING FROM 20% FOR CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY’S BOARD

* ALL BOARD DIRECTORS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, SALARY DOWN TO 15% AND 10% ACROSS VARIOUS MANAGEMENT SALARY BANDS

* SCHEDULED SALARY INCREASES FOR DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AT GROUP LEVEL HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.

* PRICES FOR LETŠENG'S DIAMONDS HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN MARCH 2020 DUE TO GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC