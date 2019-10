Oct 7 (Reuters) - GEM Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNITS IN DEAL TO PURCHASE COBALT RESOURCES FROM GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

* SAYS GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG AGREES TO OFFER AT LEAST 61,200 TONNES OF COBALT RESOURCES BETWEEN 2020 AND 2024 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nn8Jlx Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)