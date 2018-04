April 26 (Reuters) - Gemalto:

* FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE AT EUR 650 MILLION, UP +8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* STABLE PFO MARGIN EXPECTED IN SMARTCARDS & ISSUANCE SEGMENT IN FY 2018

* DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED IN THE IDENTITY, IOT & CYBERSECURITY SEGMENT IN 2018

* MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED AT GEMALTO LEVEL IN FY 2018