March 22 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV:

* GEMALTO SAYS IS AWARE OF REPORTS TODAY REGARDING THE CONTRACT TO PRODUCE THE NEW UK PASSPORT, PROCESS IS STILL ONGOING AND TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* GEMALTO SAYS CANNOT MAKE ANY FURTHER COMMENT ON IT AT THIS STAGE

* MEDIA REPORTS SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE FIRM HAD WON THE CONTRACT TO MAKE NEW UK PASSPORT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix)