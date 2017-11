Nov 30 (Reuters) - GEMALTO:

* RESULT OF GEMALTO‘S OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2017 EXPECTED TO BE 28% TO 35% LOWER THAN IN 2016‍​

* PLANS TO DELETE 288 POSITIONS IN TOTAL ACROSS THREE OF GEMALTO‘S FRENCH SITES‍​

* REORGANIZATION PROJECT CONCERNS DIFFERENT OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES, PARTICULARLY RELATED TO SIM CARD AND BANK CARD‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)