April 23 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV:

* PRESS RELEASE GEMALTO AWARDED MULTI-YEAR SERVICE CONTRACT FOR NEW BRITISH PASSPORTS

* GEMALTO - CONTRACT IS FOR 11.5 YEARS, INCLUDING 10 YEARS OF PRODUCTION AND ISSUANCE SERVICES