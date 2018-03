March 16 (Reuters) - Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY RMB1.64 BILLION, UP 20 PERCENT

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND RMB0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE ‍​

* FY REVENUE RMB4.38 BILLION DOWN 50 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: