Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :

* ‍GROUP‘S AGGREGATE CONTRACTED SALES FOR DEC RMB5,057 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP‘S AGGREGATE CONTRACTED SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB45,276 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)