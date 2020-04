BRIEF-Gemfields Group Says Buyback Programme Suspended

April 22 (Reuters) -

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - COVID-19 UPDATE: MRM & CORPORATE

* GEMFIELDS - IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTINUES TO EVOLVE RAPIDLY, NOT YET POSSIBLE TO PREDICT FULL EXTENT OF IMPACT ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND REVENUES

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - GROUP HAS SUSPENDED ALL EXPANSIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AT MRM FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - ALL BUT CRITICAL OPERATIONS AT MONTEPUEZ RUBY MINE IN MOZAMBIQUE HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED AS OF 22 APRIL 2020

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - COMPANY'S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME HAS BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE