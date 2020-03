BRIEF-Gemfields Group Says Cannot Give Guidance For Remainder Of Year Due To Coronavirus Uncertainty

March 24 (Reuters) - Gemfields Group Ltd :

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - TRADING STATEMENT AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE USDC 2.2 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE USDC 1.0 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - CANNOT BE CERTAIN WHEN OR IF RUBY AND EMERALD AUCTIONS SCHEDULED FOR COMING MONTHS WILL TAKE PLACE

* GEMFIELDS - CANNOT GIVE CERTAINTY OR GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO REVENUE GENERATION, OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2020

* GEMFIELDS - BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO ASSESS ALL OPTIONS IN RELATION TO SELLING GEMSTONES IN CURRENT CLIMATE