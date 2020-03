March 30 (Reuters) -

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - ALL BUT CRITICAL OPERATIONS AT KAGEM EMERALD MINE IN ZAMBIA HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - EXPLORATION PROJECTS IN MADAGASCAR HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

* GEMFIELDS - MOZAMBIQUE OPERATIONS POISED TO IMPLEMENT SUSPENSIONS SHOULD DEVELOPMENTS SO REQUIRE HOWEVER REMAIN UNAFFECTED AT THIS TIME

* GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD - UNABLE TO PROVIDE RELIABLE GUIDANCE AS TO WHEN IT MIGHT BE ABLE TO HOST ITS NEXT AUCTIONS