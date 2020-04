April 6 (Reuters) - Gemfields Group Ltd:

* GEMFIELDS - AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GEMFIELDS - FY GROUP REVENUES OF USD216.2 MILLION (2018: USD206.1 MILLION)

* GEMFIELDS - HAS NOT DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND.

* GEMFIELDS - IN JUNE 2019, JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR GOLD EXPLORATION IN MOZAMBIQUE