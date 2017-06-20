FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gemfields says terms of new Fosun Gold offer "not fair and reasonable"

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Gemfields Plc:

* Notes announcement issued today by Fosun Gold with respect to a firm offer

* Consider that financial terms of Fosun offer are "not fair and reasonable"

* Independent committee believes certain cash exit on offer from Fosun Gold more attractive than unsolicited all-share nil-premium offer from pallinghurst

* Agreed to pay a break fee to Fosun Gold of $2 million by way of compensation if a competing proposal becomes or is declared wholly unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

