BRIEF-Gemilang International Says Restriction Of Movement Order Has Disrupted Group's Businesses In Malaysia

March 19 (Reuters) - Gemilang International Ltd:

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL LTD - RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT ORDER HAS LED TO DISRUPTION TO NORMAL OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES IN MALAYSIA

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL- DURING SUSPENSION PERIOD, OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND OFFICE IN MALAYSIA WILL REMAIN CLOSED

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL-GROUP INFORMED CUSTOMERS ABOUT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES & POSSIBLE DELAY IN ORIGINAL SCHEDULED DELIVERY

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL LTD - GROUP WILL ENDEAVOUR TO RESUME PRODUCTION, AND DELIVERY OF ORDERS ORIGINALLY PLACED, TO EXTENT PRACTICABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: