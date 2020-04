April 27 (Reuters) - Gemilang International Ltd:

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL SEES A DECREASE IN NET PROFIT FOR HY

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTED DECREASE IN NET PROFIT MAINLY DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL DECLINE IN REVENUE

* GEMILANG INTERNATIONAL-SINCE THE ENFORCEMENT OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES, IT HAS LED TO POSTPONEMENT OF GROUP’S SCHEDULED PRODUCTION & PRODUCT DELIVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: