BRIEF-Gemini Announces Repayment Demand And Appointment Of Receiver

* GEMINI ANNOUNCES REPAYMENT DEMAND AND APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER

* GEMINI - WAS MADE SUBJECT OF RECEIVERSHIP ORDER BY ALBERTA COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH UPON APPLICATION OF CO’S SENIOR SECURED CREDITOR ATB FINANCIAL

* GEMINI CORP - ALL OF CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS HAVE RESIGNED CONCURRENTLY WITH APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER

* GEMINI - FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES

* GEMINI CORP - COMPANY'S SHARES CONTINUE TO BE CEASE TRADED