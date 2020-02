Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gemini Investments Holdings Ltd :

* FY LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$94.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT HK$12.2 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$115.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$189.8 MILLION

* UP TO DATE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS, COVID-19 HAS NOT RESULTED IN MATERIAL IMPACT TO GROUP