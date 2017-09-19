FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemphire announces plans to advance gemcabene into phase 3 clinical development
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Gemphire announces plans to advance gemcabene into phase 3 clinical development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces plans to advance gemcabene into phase 3 clinical development

* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc - ‍End of phase 2 meetings planned for early 2018​

* Says gemcabene successfully achieved primary endpoint in two recently completed phase 2B studies

* Gemphire Therapeutics - Results from all 20 clinical studies in 956 patients were exposed to gemcabene have demonstrated gemcabene is well tolerated and safe​

* Gemphire-New analysis shows 600 mg of gemcabene reduced ldl-c by 21% in hypercholesterolemic patients, by 25% in mixed dyslipidemic patients in trials

* Gemphire - Also plans to develop gemcabene as monotherapy or as add-on therapy to diet and other lipid lowering therapies for treatment of SHTG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

