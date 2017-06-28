BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients

June 28 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hofh patients

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - top-line data on ldl-c primary endpoint from completed open label phase 2b cobalt-1 trial

* Gemphire therapeutics - adverse events (aes) were mild to moderate in intensity across all doses of gemcabene and consistent with previously reported aes

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - there were no serious aes or withdrawals due to aes in cobalt-1 study

* Gemphire therapeutics - data announced continue to demonstrate additive lipid lowering efficacy of gemcabene has been demonstrated in extensive clinical program to date

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - hofh patients continue to have elevated ldl-c and additional therapies are needed to help these patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: